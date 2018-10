Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The 25 year old rapper teamed up with Lyft for a good cause. He went undercover as a Lyft driver and revealed himself at the drop off point. He put down his signature hat for a pair of shades and a beanie as his disguise.

Chance the Rapper announced that this is to help Chicago Public Schools. He opened up the Chance fund to do so.

