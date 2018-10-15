CLOSE
Roommates?: Struggle Reality Star Erica Mena Arrested With Boyfriend Near ATL

Reality stars are just like, if you have roommates and get popped for weed.

Erica Mena mugshot

Source: Johns Creek PD/TMZ / TMZ

Erica Mena is knee deep in the struggle. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was arrested in Johns Creek, GA (near Atlanta) along with her boyfriend. 

Her mugshot is sure to elicit all types of slander, too.

But the real struggle is a story that involves an argument with her boyfriend, the kicking down of a bedroom door and the realization that despite being a reality star, Erica Mena having roommates.

Reports TMZ:

Erica and her BF, Clifford Dixon, were hauled off to jail Friday in Johns Creek, GA — about 27 miles outside of Atlanta — after someone called cops from their home to report an argument getting out of hand. Once cops arrived, they interviewed different people in the home and discovered Cliff and Erica had been fighting … and that Cliff allegedly kicked through a bedroom door to a room in which Erica had locked herself.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, one of Erica and Cliff’s roommates heard them fighting upstairs and apparently heard someone get slapped. Cops say they didn’t see any visible marks on either person, but ended up busting Cliff when 2 different people reported he’d kicked through the door. He denied breaking it. 

Cliff was arrested for criminal trespass because Erica told cops the property was in her name. Meanwhile, Erica was arrested for possession of bud. 

Cops say Erica admitted smoking weed and that she had some inside her home. Cops say they found baggies of weed and possible THC wax in her bedroom and her kitchen. 

Did we already mention that he mugshot is all the struggle.

Pray for Erica Mena.

Photo: TMZ

Roommates?: Struggle Reality Star Erica Mena Arrested With Boyfriend Near ATL was originally published on hiphopwired.com

