Solange Covers ‘T’ Mag, New Album Dropping Any Day Now?

Fans can stop speculating and confidently rejoice in Solange returning to music. She is dropping a follow up to her A Seat At The Table this week.

As Vulture noted the singer is releasing a new album any day now as per her recent interview in New York Times’ T Magazine. According to the lengthy feature, the new project will “likely arrive into the world fully formed at some mysterious and unexpected moment”. Her description of the direction is just as complex. “There is a lot of jazz at the core. But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle” she explains.

The “Cranes In The Sky” singer also detailed how she is trying to take a step back from being the protagonist of her material. “I realize how much wider, figuratively and literally, my work could be if I took myself away as subject.” Her unique and very lengthy recording process is also revealed. “I like to be able to tell the story in 13 different ways, then I like to edit.” The Times reports that each song for A Seat At The Table were all 15 minutes or longer and then she trimmed them down.

Along with lightly touching on the yet to be named LP she also discussed her creative aspirations from as a child (“My dream was to go to Juilliard”) and shares how even with her popularity she still gets nervous about releasing her projects (“I have this fear living in my body about releasing work”).

Photo: Collier Schorr courtesy of T Magazine

