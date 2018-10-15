CLOSE
2 Children Shot in Fort Worth Drive-By Shooting

Four people, including two three-year-olds, were shot in an east Fort Worth drive-by shooting Sunday evening, Fort Worth police say.

MedStar said one of the children, a boy, was shot in the thigh, while the other was a girl, whose upper arm was grazed. The other two shooting victims were 19- and 20-year-olds who were both shot in the leg.

All four were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Rosedale Street at Smokey’s Paradise Food Mart around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect is a black male, wearing a grey shirt, who fled the scene in a gray Nissan Altima.

via NBCDFW

