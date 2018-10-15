CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The #RoyalBaby: Meghan Markle Is Pregnant

1 reads
Leave a comment
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty

After walking down the aisle in May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child. The royal family announced the joyous news in a statement on Instagram, today, thanking the world for their support.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” they added.

According to Rebacca English at The Daily Mail, Meghan is about 12 weeks pregnant and “feeling well.” The Dutchess Of Cambridge could be seen carrying objects like a binder in front of her belly while recently leaving the airport. And kept it fashionable coy loosely-fitted dresses.

The royal family is ecstatic about the news. “Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” Meghan’s mother Doris Ragland released a statement via Kensington Palace.

Meghan and Prince Harry are currently in Australia on their first royal tour.

Congrats!

RELATED STORIES:

This Is Meghan Markle’s Mother’s ‘Biggest Highlight’ From The Royal Wedding

GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle Keeps It Cute In Trench Coat Dress While Celebrating Nelson Mandela

The #RoyalBaby: Meghan Markle Is Pregnant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2011 American Music Awards - Press Room
Nicki Minaj’s Queen Album Goes Platinum
 13 mins ago
10.15.18
For Black People, Voting Is Just The Beginning…
 2 hours ago
10.15.18
Prince Harry and Nubian Queen Meghan Markle Are…
 3 hours ago
10.15.18
Author Addresses The Financial Impact Of Racial Bias
 14 hours ago
10.14.18
Harvard University Honors Colin Kaepernick For His Fight…
 16 hours ago
10.14.18
Johns Hopkins University To Name Campus Building After…
 16 hours ago
10.14.18
Of Course ‘SNL’ Clowned Kanye West & Donald…
 1 day ago
10.14.18
Netflix Cancels ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ After 2 Seasons
 1 day ago
10.14.18
Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Talking About…
 1 day ago
10.14.18
Fabolous and Emily B’s Dad Are Cool
 1 day ago
10.14.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Tyler The Creator drops instrumental album of: Cherry…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
16 items
Vic Mensa’s Domestic Abuse Allegations Surface After XXXTentacion…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
Kanye West Coon Tour Hits Africa, Rents Out…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
50 Cent And Lloyd Banks Host Holiday Shopping For The Homeless
Jim Jones Drags “Power” Actor Omari Hardwick Into…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
Kehlani
Kehlani Tells Nicki Minaj About Her Bisexual Baby…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
#CornerstoreCaroline: Vid Shows White Woman Lied About 9-Year-Old…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close