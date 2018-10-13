CLOSE
Kanye West Coon Tour Hits Africa, Rents Out Resort In Uganda

West hinted at the trip after his visit to the White House this week and apparently, he traveled to the continent to work on new tunes.

US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Kanye West put on his best tap shoes and white gloves to put on a good old-fashioned minstrel show for President Donald Trump, after which he announced he’s heading to Africa. The Chicago superstar has officially been spotted on the continent, renting out a five-star luxury resort for an entire week.

The Blast reports:

Ye has landed in Uganda, and along with Kim Kardashian and the kids, they are going to spend the week vacationing in a five-star luxury resort which rests above the bank on the Nile River.

The front desk receptionist at the Chobe Safari Lodge tell The Blast the entire resort is “closed to the public” until October 19. They confirmed that Kanye West rented the entire joint for the week, and made it clear he didn’t want anyone bothering him or his guests.

During Ye’s most recent media stunt at the White House, he spoke on heading to Africa to get in touch with the energy that he expects the area will provide. He spoke on wanting to record in the middle of nature, and it appears his crew has set up a fancy NASA type dome in the middle of the plains to do just that.

West arriving to the Motherland would be big news if folks believed that he’ll connect with his roots but Yeezy is obviously too far gone. Hopefully, this isn’t another classic Kanye West troll moment.

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Coon Tour Hits Africa, Rents Out Resort In Uganda was originally published on hiphopwired.com

