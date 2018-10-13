CNN’s Faces Backlash After Panelist Calls Kanye West Trump’s “Token Negro”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

CNN is under fire after one of the network’s contributors referred to the guy we used to call Yeezy, Kanye West as Pres.Trump’s “token negro.” During a panel hosted by Don Lemon, Tara Setmeyer compared ‘Ye to 45 and made some disparaging comments about mental health.

“He’s an attention whore, like the president,” she said. “He’s all of a sudden now the model spokesperson. He’s the TOKEN NEGRO of the Trump administration. This is ridiculous and no one should be taking Kanye West seriously. He clearly has issues. He’s already been hospitalized. Not to trivialize mental health issues, [but] obviously Kanye has taken a turn in a very strange way.”

Another panelist, former Congressman Bakari Sellers, used the same language when describing Kanye.

Kanye West is what happens when negroes don’t read,” he said. “And we have this now and now Donald Trump is going to use it and pervert it and he’s going to have someone who can stand with him and take pictures.”

Former NFL star Herschel Walker has since called for Lemon to be fired.

Of course, Twitter lit up with reactions to the segment.

