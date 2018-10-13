CLOSE
Diddy Has Words For Kanye Over President Trump Meeting

Kanye has more than a few people pissed off again in recent days…

Diddy and several other top level rappers took aim at Kanye tafter his meeting with President Trump, at the White House.

The rapper sat with President Trump for over 20 minutes, where he discussed everything from prison reform, to manufacturing, to his bipolarism, or lack thereof.

Many entertainers including 50 cent are questioning his mental sanity in a series of posts on Instagram. Going as far as sayin the POTUS “gave him his cape” and Donald Trump is his “Superman.”

 

 

 

 

