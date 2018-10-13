CLOSE
Pusha T Laughs About Drake Saying “Someone” Should Punch Him Over 40’s MS Line

On Friday,  Drizzy Drake was the special guest on LeBron James’ new HBO series “The Shop,” where he spoke in detail about all the juicy headlines he was involved in from over the Summer. Drizzy talked about everything from the Kanye West beef, his son . However, when talking about the Pusha T diss, Drake said that he wasn’t so mad about him exposing his son or bringing up his family, but the line about 40’s MS he felt went too far. In fact, Drake said anyone who speaks that way about a defenseless person who’s sick deserves what’s coming to them, and this case Drizzy said “someone’s gonna  [expletive} punch you in the [expletive] face” …yup!!

So here’s the twist…after the interview with Lebron surfaced, a fan in the comment section in Akadmiks page acknowledged that Drake was more upset about the 40 line rather than his own son being exposed, which Pusha T felt inclined to respond and laugh at. Pusha responded to @prayforiann by posting several laughing emojis, as if he was laughing the idea off.

Could this comment potentially boil the water of that is DRAKE VS PUSHA T ?

 

 

 

