CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill & Meek Mill To Headline Tidal X 2018

Will Ms. Hill be on time though?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn Featuring: Meek Mill Where: New York, New York, United States When: 20 Oct 2015 Credit: Derrick Salters/WENN.com 

The 2018 Tidal X concert is almost here and the line up is stacked. Some of Rap’s heaviest hitters are scheduled to perform for a good cause.

The noted annual event will not only feature Meek Mill and Lauryn Hill as headlining artists but also Lil Wayne. Also slated to touch the stage are Hip-Hop veterans The LOX and Black Thought and up and comers like Westside Gunn, Conway, Vic Mensa and Anderson .Paak.

R&B will also be well represented that night with Teyana Taylor, Normani and Bazzi on the bill as well. You can view the full line up below.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit criminal justice reform programs including #cut50, Equal Justice Initiative, Innocence Project and REFORM. The 2018 Tidal X will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on October, 23. You can purchase tickets here.

Photo: WENN.com

Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill & Meek Mill To Headline Tidal X 2018 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill & Meek Mill To…
 2 hours ago
10.11.18
Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia,” Wiz Khalifa ft.…
 4 hours ago
10.11.18
Blac Chyna Has Been In The Studio Recording…
 6 hours ago
10.11.18
Meek Mill Partners With Roc Nation & Puma…
 7 hours ago
10.11.18
State Of Mind Assets
Drake Spits In All Espanol for Bad Bunny’s…
 7 hours ago
10.11.18
Kamala Harris, Cory Booker Lead Charge To Advance…
 7 hours ago
10.11.18
Quiz: Which Type Of HBCU Student Are You?
 7 hours ago
10.11.18
Gillum Takes High Road During Hurricane Michael While…
 7 hours ago
10.11.18
Lost One: Jay-Z & Beyoncé Cut Ties With…
 8 hours ago
10.11.18
Kanye Goes To Washington: All The WTF Comments…
 9 hours ago
10.11.18
19 items
MAGA Kanye Goes On Expletive Filled, Fact Deficient…
 9 hours ago
10.11.18
US-VOTE-TRUMP
Kanye West Officially Makes His Way To The…
 10 hours ago
10.11.18
CNN Panel Cracks Up At Kanye West’s Coon…
 10 hours ago
10.11.18
Bad Bunny and Drake Drop New Track “MIA”…
 10 hours ago
10.11.18
19 items
This Ain’t It: Alec Baldwin Says “Black People…
 11 hours ago
10.11.18
The Beast Is Loose In New ‘Glass’ Trailer…
 11 hours ago
10.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close