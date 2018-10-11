Quiz: Which Type Of HBCU Student Are You?

College…the best days of our lives.

Whether you’re reading this from your dorm room or you’re well into your career thinking back on the old days, you know higher learning institutions provide a different kind of fun, freedom, and sense of camaraderie you can’t find anywhere else. And if you made the extraordinary decision to attend an HBCU, that feeling is twice as intense.

Historically Black College and Universities give non-wypipo a home away from home, where we can learn about our history, make like-minded friends, have fun, and learn to love ourselves for who we are. For many of us, it’s the first time we see other Black people in positions of power, influence, and esteem. It’s a gold mine for Black excellence, enlightenment, and scholarship. It’s oh so necessary.

Depending on our personalities and overall life goals, we all end up playing a different part at our respective HBCUs. There are the geeks, who are all about getting higher grades than every other living being—because, what’s life if you don’t make valedictorian at the end of such an expensive education? There are the athletes, who are dedicated to looking good and feeling great. Going pro is a dream come true for many of these types, but for those with less ambitious goals, it’s all about the sweat and competition. Don’t forget the kid who lives life as a voice for the Black community. This student is most likely to become the president of the Black Student Union.(S)he is all about uplifting Black people, building Black influence and they’ll probably go on to fight for Black rights all over the nation. And it wouldn’t be a historically black college or university if we didn’t talk about Greek life. You know who they are, you know what they’re about, and you know it’s LIT lit when they come through.

No matter who you are/were on campus, it’s time to turn up. Homecoming season is upon us and HBCU students and alumni everywhere are about to celebrate like only we can. It’s about to be a MOVIE movie:

You’ll spend all your coin:

Me checking my bank account after homecoming pic.twitter.com/hOVTU6ljyc — jamee. (@JayWiiCK) October 8, 2018

Issa MOOD mood:

When you realize it's officially Homecoming Week 😂🔌@HBCU_Roundtable pic.twitter.com/S9ggRrbvdP — Living At Langston (@LivingAtLU) October 14, 2017

While you prep for tailgating and nonstop partying, take our quiz to find out which kind of HBCU student you are. Then, take your geeky, health conscious, political, or Greek self back to campus and go in. Alexa, play Juvenile Featuring Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne “Back That Azz Up.”

Like we said…the best days of our lives. Here we go!

