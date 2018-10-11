CLOSE
Bad Bunny and Drake Drop New Track “MIA” [VIDEO]

Bad Bunny teased his “MIA” collaboration with Drake all the way back in January and now the track as well as the Fernando Lugo directed video are here.

¿Ya escucharon "MIA"? 👀

“We spoke about everything,” Bad Bunny told Billboard of his recording sessions with Drake back in May. “I don’t speak English well, but after a few drinks you can speak any language. We spoke about music, basketball, everything.”

The interesting thing about “MIA?” Drake is singing in Spanish! Watch and hear everything unfold here.

