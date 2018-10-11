Bad Bunny teased his “MIA” collaboration with Drake all the way back in January and now the track as well as the Fernando Lugo directed video are here.

RELATED: Drake And LeBron James Talk About Bowing Out Gracefully On ‘The Shop’ [WATCH]

“We spoke about everything,” Bad Bunny told Billboard of his recording sessions with Drake back in May. “I don’t speak English well, but after a few drinks you can speak any language. We spoke about music, basketball, everything.”

The interesting thing about “MIA?” Drake is singing in Spanish! Watch and hear everything unfold here.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Bad Bunny and Drake Drop New Track “MIA” [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: