Usher To Reportedly Drop New Album “A” Tonight

Guess we really are in the era of surprise album releases. Usher took to Instagram early this morning to reveal that he’s dropping not only a new album titled A but the album will be produced entirely by good friend and Atlanta’s own piano man, Zaytoven.

It’s Usher’s first album since 2016’s Hard II Love which featured tracks such as “No Limit” with Young Thug and “Rivals” featuring Future.

Peep the trailer to the album below and check back for the official stream tonight!

