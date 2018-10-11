CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick, Dave Chappelle To Receive W.E.B. Du Bois Medals At Harvard

The pair is among six others honored by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University.

Colin Kaepernick and Dave Chappelle will be honored today at Harvard University for their contributions to Black culture. The pair is among six others who will receive the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal from the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at the vaunted institution.

Page Six reports:

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and comedian Dave Chappelle are among eight people being saluted by Harvard University for their contributions to black history and culture.

All eight recipients of the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal will be honored Thursday afternoon by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard.

Kaepernick, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, created a firestorm when he began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.

The sold-out event takes place today (Oct. 11) at 11 AM EST. The full list of the honorees from the Hutchins Center’s website can be viewed below.

Dave Chappelle | Comedian & Actor

Kenneth I. Chenault (JD ’76) | Executive & Philanthropist

Shirley Ann Jackson | President of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Pamela Joyner (MBA ’84) | Art Collector & Philanthropist

Colin Kaepernick | Athlete & Activist

Florence Ladd | Director Emerita of the Bunting Institute & Professor

Bryan Stevenson (JD ’85, MPP ’85, LLD ’15) | Founder / Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative

Kehinde Wiley | Artist

