Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s been flirting with a prison sentence since before he even breakthrough with his smash single “Gummo,” and now a judge is inching closer to dealing the Brooklyn rapper a major blow to his career.

According to the NY Post a Brooklyn judge put the word out that the rainbow bright haired rapper was in danger of getting sent off to an iron vacation after he skipped a court date this past Wednesday (October 10). According to the Post Judge Edwin Novillo let 69’s lawyers know that “if your client is not here on Tuesday, [there’ll be] a bench warrant.”

Apparently Tekashi missing two court dates in connection with his assault on a cop has Judge Novillo fed up and is now threatening the “Fefe” rapper with some jail time for his negligence. Fortunately for 6ix9ine he has the perfect rapper excuse, he’s been touring.

“The defendant was in Dubai, was in the Netherlands, and is trying to come back today,” one of the rapper’s lawyers said, blaming flight delays.

“All that [means] is he should have booked a flight a day early,” a prosecutor shot back.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is no stranger to controversy and gossip as he’s been dealing with all kinds of rumors and drama since stepping into the game. From sexual misconduct with a minor to beefing with rival rappers to a recently getting kidnapped and beaten, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s young career already has enough material to make a book out of.

Why he doesn’t take his court dates seriously is anyone’s guess but we’re pretty sure that with this threat hanging over his head he’ll more than like appear in court come his next date.

—

Photo: Getty

A Brooklyn Judge Threatens To Lock Up Tekashi 6ix9ine If He Misses Next Court Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: