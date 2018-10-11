CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

The Beast Is Loose In New ‘Glass’ Trailer [Video]

"The always underestimate the mastermind."

1 reads
Leave a comment
Glass movie

Source: press handout / Universal

Who would have ever thought M. Night Shyamalan movies would again be this highly anticipated? In the new trailer for Glass, the Beast is loose, David Dunn is itching to stop him and Mr. Glass is trying to finesse everyone.

By now you’re aware that Split, where James McAvoy played Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man suffering from multiple personalities including one which is legit super-powered, ended up being in the same universe as Unbreakable. In the latter, Samuel L. Jackson’s character Elijah Price aka Mr. Glass is a brittle but brilliant villain to Bruce Willis aka David Dunn, a man who comes to the revelation that he is a low key superhero.

And now, we have a foolhardy psychiatrist thinking she can contain all three of the aforementioned characters in one facility. Yeah, good look with that.

Glass is in theaters January 18, 2019. Watch the new trailer below.

 

The Beast Is Loose In New ‘Glass’ Trailer [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
State Of Mind Assets
Drake Spits In All Espanol for Bad Bunny’s…
 1 hour ago
10.11.18
Kamala Harris, Cory Booker Lead Charge To Advance…
 2 hours ago
10.11.18
Gillum Takes High Road During Hurricane Michael While…
 2 hours ago
10.11.18
19 items
MAGA Kanye Goes On Expletive Filled, Fact Deficient…
 4 hours ago
10.11.18
US-VOTE-TRUMP
Kanye West Officially Makes His Way To The…
 4 hours ago
10.11.18
CNN Panel Cracks Up At Kanye West’s Coon…
 4 hours ago
10.11.18
19 items
This Ain’t It: Alec Baldwin Says “Black People…
 5 hours ago
10.11.18
The Beast Is Loose In New ‘Glass’ Trailer…
 5 hours ago
10.11.18
A Brooklyn Judge Threatens To Lock Up Tekashi…
 5 hours ago
10.11.18
Brian Kemp Launches Crazy Accusation At Stacey Abrams…
 6 hours ago
10.11.18
Colin Kaepernick, Dave Chappelle To Receive W.E.B. Du…
 7 hours ago
10.11.18
Is Will Smith Starring In This Classic Disney…
 7 hours ago
10.11.18
Casanova Indicted On Robbery Charges For Alleged Attack…
 8 hours ago
10.11.18
Lady Gaga Pens Open Letter About Suicide Epidemic…
 8 hours ago
10.11.18
Token Watch: Trump Says Lunch With Kanye West…
 8 hours ago
10.11.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Makes A Power Move To…
 18 hours ago
10.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close