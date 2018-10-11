In My Feelings: Lil Wayne Snubbed By Eli Manning, Goes Off On Rant [Video]

Lil Wayne proves once again he doesn’t miss a thing when it comes to sports. Eli Manning inadvertently snubbed him and got put on notice by the famed rapper.

Last week during a Q&A with ESPN Weezy sat alongside Giants starter Odell Beckham Jr.. While the interview was centered around his team’s chances at a playoff run the wide out confessed he was not happy with their offensive strategy.

“I don’t feel like I’m given the opportunity to be the very best that I can be. I feel like I could score every quarter, if given the opportunity. I know those numbers could be double or triple that they are right now. I want to win. I want to be great. I feel like I can score every quarter, if I’m given the chance. That’s not the case” he explained.

Naturally, the criticism got back to the organization and their impact players were questioned immediately. When asked about QB Eli Manning used TuneChi as scapegoat of sorts to avoid the baited inquiry. “I don’t watch Lil Wayne much, so I missed a lot of him” he responded. Well that didn’t too well with Wayne.

In a series of Instagram posts, the Louisiana native addressed Manning and made it clear he was disappointed in the lack of respect Eli put on his name. “Every time I’m doing an interview about you and somebody is about to … even when I’m in the crib and amongst the homies, every time someone says something bad about you, I be the first one to [defend you].”

Weezy went on to express his frustration considering Manning is also from New Orleans. “And here you’re talking about you don’t watch Lil Wayne much. That’s fine. I’m cool with you. I don’t care what you watch, what you listen to, nothing like that. But come on, man, the hometown love — why you gotta do me like that, man? I didn’t say anything bad about you, man. So I’m not going to say anything bad about you now.” It seems the rant got back to the Giants as they played three Lil Wayne songs at their practice on Tuesday.

This is not the first time Weezy has expressed his resentment with professional athletes. Back in 2011 he claimed that the Miami Heat were not showing him love even though he was a floor seat ticket holder.

You can view his Eli Manning rant below.

