CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Quavo “B U B B L E G U M,” DJ Snake ft. Cardi B, Selena Gomez & Ozuna “Taki Taki” & More | Daily Visuals 10.10.18

Quavo gets futuristic with Draya Michele and DJ Snake calls on Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna make the most of the dark. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Source: TIDAL X Brooklyn 2017: Live on Tour at the Barclays Center – Red Carpet arrivals Featuring: Cardi B Where: New York, New York, United States When: 18 Oct 2017 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Quavo’s finally embarking on that long anticipated solo tip and though it’s kind of weird to see him without his Migos brethren by his side we’re sure he’ll be okay.

Today the ATLien comes through with a post-apocalyptic clip to “B U B B L E G U M” in which he lamps with Draya Michele and slips into a virtual reality world where he’s the last man alive surrounded by a bevy of beauties. We’re not sure why a man alone in a room with Draya Michele would even toy around with virtual reality but to each his own.

Keeping things in the family (sort of), Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna hop on DJ Snake’s visuals to “Taki Taki” where they get grown and sexy in a dark place where most people would be too scared to get freaky.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich Brian, Mariah Carey, and more.

QUAVO – “B U B B L E G U M”

DJ SNAKE FT. CARDI B, SELENA GOMEZ & OZUNA – “TAKI TAKI”

RICH BRIAN – “HISTORY”

MARIAH CAREY – “WITH YOU”

REASON – “SITUATIONS”

MADEINTYO – “OUTSTANDING”

ALLSTAR JR – “F*CK THESE N*****”

KRIS WU FT. JHENE AIKO – “FREEDOM”

SUMMER WALKER – “CPR”

Quavo “B U B B L E G U M,” DJ Snake ft. Cardi B, Selena Gomez & Ozuna “Taki Taki” & More | Daily Visuals 10.10.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Is Will Smith Starring In This Classic Disney…
 23 mins ago
10.11.18
Lady Gaga Pens Open Letter About Suicide Epidemic…
 54 mins ago
10.11.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Makes A Power Move To…
 11 hours ago
10.10.18
Quavo “B U B B L E G…
 11 hours ago
10.10.18
In My Feelings: Lil Wayne Snubbed By Eli…
 12 hours ago
10.10.18
A24’s ‘Zola’ Film Based On The Epic Twitter…
 12 hours ago
10.10.18
32 items
Meet Curvy Trinidad & Tobago’s “Pop’Era” Singer Charisse…
 15 hours ago
10.10.18
11 items
Alec Baldwin Thinks He Is invited To The…
 15 hours ago
10.10.18
Calm Down: White Celebrities Who Think Black People…
 17 hours ago
10.10.18
Rapper Fabolous Indicted For Brutally Assaulting The Mother…
 18 hours ago
10.10.18
Stacey Abrams May Be Reason Why Georgia’s Black…
 18 hours ago
10.10.18
Fabolous Indicted For Domestic Violence On Emily B
 19 hours ago
10.10.18
Ryan Gosling & Damien Chazelle Discuss Putting Whitey…
 19 hours ago
10.10.18
Keep Your Head Up: ‘Hate U Give’ Star…
 19 hours ago
10.10.18
32 items
Smoke Signals: Lana Del Ray Tells Azealia Banks…
 20 hours ago
10.10.18
About Damn Time: PlayStation Announces New Feature Allowing…
 20 hours ago
10.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close