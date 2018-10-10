Niecy Nash Claims She Was Disinvited From This Upscale Event Because She’s Black

Don’t ever try to play Niecy Nash.

This is a lesson the folks behind the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic had to learn when they allegedly disinvited the Emmy-nominee to their annual event in Los Angeles last Saturday (Oct. 6).

The Claws star took to social media to share that she was personally invited to the event at Will Rogers Polo Club by the founder of The A List, Ashlee Margolis, who hosts exclusive events for high end brands. But then all of a sudden, Niecy’s invitation was rescinded on the day of the A-list shindig.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, she wrote the following: “My invite was rescinded bcuz I was the wrong caliber of guest,” she tweeted. “2x Emmy nominee. Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, #1 summer show Claws. NOT white. Let’s see who makes the cut… smh.”

She also stressed that she’s boycotting the Veuve Clicquot brand all together.

“I wouldn’t come to your event if you paid me. Wait u wouldn’t. I’m not white.”

Not to undermine Niecy’s feelings or sentiment, but there were a few Black celebs at the event including “Lyft Bae” Kendrick Sampson, Rosario Dawson and Harold Perrineau. Nevertheless, we still want to know why her invite was snatched away. Was it because she wasn’t the “right kind” of Black celebrity?

Veuve Clicquot, y’all got some explaining to do!

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Racism or nah?

RELATED NEWS:

Exclusive: ‘Claws’ Showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois On Telling Strong Women’s Stories And How Niecy Nash Embodies Power

Niecy Nash On Keeping It Spicy For Her Husband: ‘I Ask Him What Hair He Wants To See Me In’

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Faced A Lot Of Racism As A Phone Sex Operator

Photos: Niecy Nash launches new book 10 photos Launch gallery Photos: Niecy Nash launches new book 1. Niecy Nash’s book bash 1 of 10 2. Niecy Nash’s book bash 2 of 10 3. Niecy Nash’s book bash 3 of 10 4. Niecy Nash’s book bash 4 of 10 5. Niecy Nash’s book bash 5 of 10 6. Niecy Nash’s book bash 6 of 10 7. Niecy Nash’s book bash 7 of 10 8. Niecy Nash’s book bash 8 of 10 9. Niecy Nash’s book bash 9 of 10 10. Niecy Nash’s book bash 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Photos: Niecy Nash launches new book Photos: Niecy Nash launches new book Niecy Nash was all aglow as she celebrated the release of her new book with some high-profile girlfriends. The “Soul Man” star hosted a party for the launch of It’s Hard To Fight Naked at the Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel in Los Angeles. Jill Scott, Torrei Hart, Tami Roman and Elise Neal among others all came out to celebrate their girl’s advice book. Niecy’s hubby was also in the house to support his favorite woman. And, just like at her wedding, the funny lady asked her good friend Brandy to sing for the event in Beverly Hill! Fip through the slideshow for a snapshot of the book bash!

Niecy Nash Claims She Was Disinvited From This Upscale Event Because She’s Black was originally published on hellobeautiful.com