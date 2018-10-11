CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is Will Smith Starring In This Classic Disney Remake?!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Fashion Week Paris - Lanvin

Source: picture alliance / Getty

It looks like Will Smith has a new movie role coming out in May 2019, and fans are already going crazy! Will Smith just shared this image on his Instagram:

 

In the caption he said “LEMME OUT!! 🧞 Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! :-) #aladdin“. 

Related: Michael B. Jordan Challenges Will Smith To A Cook Off

It seems like Will Smith will play the Genie in the an upcoming Disney classic, Aladdin and we are totally here for that! Early this year, reports came out saying that Smith and Martin Lawrence are also working on Bad Boys III.

After an entire year of taking over social media, it looks like Smith is ready to get back onto the big screen in 2019.

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

25 photos Launch gallery

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

 

Is Will Smith Starring In This Classic Disney Remake?! was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Will Smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Is Will Smith Starring In This Classic Disney…
 22 mins ago
10.11.18
Lady Gaga Pens Open Letter About Suicide Epidemic…
 52 mins ago
10.11.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Makes A Power Move To…
 11 hours ago
10.10.18
Quavo “B U B B L E G…
 11 hours ago
10.10.18
In My Feelings: Lil Wayne Snubbed By Eli…
 12 hours ago
10.10.18
A24’s ‘Zola’ Film Based On The Epic Twitter…
 12 hours ago
10.10.18
32 items
Meet Curvy Trinidad & Tobago’s “Pop’Era” Singer Charisse…
 15 hours ago
10.10.18
11 items
Alec Baldwin Thinks He Is invited To The…
 15 hours ago
10.10.18
Calm Down: White Celebrities Who Think Black People…
 17 hours ago
10.10.18
Rapper Fabolous Indicted For Brutally Assaulting The Mother…
 18 hours ago
10.10.18
Stacey Abrams May Be Reason Why Georgia’s Black…
 18 hours ago
10.10.18
Fabolous Indicted For Domestic Violence On Emily B
 19 hours ago
10.10.18
Ryan Gosling & Damien Chazelle Discuss Putting Whitey…
 19 hours ago
10.10.18
Keep Your Head Up: ‘Hate U Give’ Star…
 19 hours ago
10.10.18
32 items
Smoke Signals: Lana Del Ray Tells Azealia Banks…
 20 hours ago
10.10.18
About Damn Time: PlayStation Announces New Feature Allowing…
 20 hours ago
10.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close