CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Jim Jones Announces Release Date For Diplomats Reunion Album

That long awaited Dip Set album is dropping sooner than later...

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Dipset, Cam’ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana perform during the Source360 festival at the Barclays Center Featuring: Dipset Where: Brooklyn, New York, United States When: 20 Sep 2014 Credit: WENN.com

When word got out that Cam’Ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana were reuniting for another run as The Diplomats, Dipset fans rejoiced and eagerly awaited word on when they could expect to bop to some new material. A few days ago Jim Jones finally blessed them with that information.

During a performance at AC3 this past weekend, the hype man turned rap star in his own right told the crowd to leave some room for Dipset desert come Thanksgiving.

“Before we go, we wanna say something. On Thanksgiving, there will be a Diplomats album dropping. It’s called Diplomatic Ties. Ya heard me?”

The cherry on top for fans is that the album will be followed by a Dipset documentary that’s scheduled to drop the following week.

So there you have it. We’re a month and change away from bumping some long-awaited Diplomats music. Are y’all ready? Sound off below and let us know.

Photo: WENN

 

Jim Jones Announces Release Date For Diplomats Reunion Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Babysitting While Black: Black Georgia Man Babysitting White…
 2 hours ago
10.10.18
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin Perform…
 3 hours ago
10.10.18
Pusha T’s Lecture at Red Bull Music Festival…
 3 hours ago
10.10.18
Jay-Z and Eminem 'Home & Home' Concert - New York - Show
Are Beyonce and Jay-Z Done with Kanye West?
 3 hours ago
10.10.18
Big Boi Brings The Dungeon To NPR’s Tiny…
 3 hours ago
10.10.18
Chicago Police
Add #BabySittingWhileBlack to the List of Things We…
 3 hours ago
10.10.18
Jim Jones Announces Release Date For Diplomats Reunion…
 4 hours ago
10.10.18
18 items
Yay or Nay?: The Wins & Fails Of…
 4 hours ago
10.10.18
Yo Gotti’s Label Exec Sentenced To 10-14 Years…
 5 hours ago
10.10.18
2018 AMAs: Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Twenty One…
 5 hours ago
10.10.18
XXXTentacion Won Best Soul/R&B Album At The American…
 14 hours ago
10.09.18
French Montana ft. Drake “No Stylist,” Mark Steele…
 17 hours ago
10.09.18
After Massive Data Breach, Google Finally Putting Google+…
 17 hours ago
10.09.18
Beef Petty: 50 Cent Says HOT 97’s Ebro…
 18 hours ago
10.09.18
All The Things Nikki Haley Could Do After…
 20 hours ago
10.09.18
Meek Mill Has Plans To Fix Basketball Courts…
 21 hours ago
10.09.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close