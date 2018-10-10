Big Boi Brings The Dungeon To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Fans of Outkast are still holding out hope that Andre 3000 will stop walking around random spots in New York and hit the studio with his partner Big Boi but that’s not on the horizon. However, the musically active half of the legendary duo blessed the Tiny Desk stage for NPR in a recent, crowd-pleasing live set.

Big Boi, backed up by an eight-piece band, opened up this three-song showing with the classic “So Fresh, So Clean” from Outkast’s Stankonia album from 2000. Sleepy Brown joined Daddy Fat Sacks onstage to perform the hook from the track. The band then moved into “All Night” from Big Boi’s Boomiverse album from last year.

The set ended on a high note with “The Way You Move” from Outkast’s double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below which dropped in 2003.

Check out Big Boi’s NPR Tiny Desk concert below.

