Pusha T’s Lecture at Red Bull Music Festival Berlin 2018 [Livestream]

All things Push A Ton.

Pusha T dropped one of 2018’s best albums (Daytona)—don’t debate us. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper and exec’s lecture at the Red Bull Music Festival Berlin 2018 is today (Oct. 10) at 2 pm (ET) and the livestream is below. 

Pusha A Ton is going to tell his story and the lecture is being moderated by Anupa Mistry.

Expect the topics of G.O.O.D. Music, Kanye West, Clipse, Daytona, Drake slander and his come up to be thoroughly discussed.

Watch below.

 

Also available for stream on Facebook.

Pusha T’s Lecture at Red Bull Music Festival Berlin 2018 [Livestream] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

