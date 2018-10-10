CLOSE
Babysitting While Black: Black Georgia Man Babysitting White Kids Had Cops Called On Him

Corey Lewis, who runs an after-school mentoring program and sometimes babysits his students, was followed to his home.

Flashing Lights on Police Car

Source: avid_creative / Getty

Babysitting is apparently another act a Black person in America can’t perform without having the cops called on him. In Cobb County, Georgia, a Black man who runs an after-school program was seen with two white children from his program, prompting a woman to call cops that tailed him to his home.

CBS 46 reports:

A white woman called the police on a black man as he babysat two white children.

Corey Lewis documented the entire ordeal on Facebook Live.

In an exclusive interview, he told CBS46 that the woman first stopped him in the parking lot of a Cobb county Walmart and asked him if the children were okay.

He said she then came back and asked if she could speak with them.

Lewis said no and that’s when the police were called.

He said the woman continued to follow him.

“We then left to go get gas, she moved closer and waited there,” said Lewis.

Lewis said the woman followed him all the way home. Then a Cobb County police officer showed up.

The officer questioned the 10-year-old and the 6-year-old before calling their parents.

The parents were angered that the police called them over the matter, and they believe that it was a case of B-W-B, babysitting while Black. In other reports, the children informed the officer that they knew Lewis and that he was their caretaker. Lewis owns Inspired By Lewis, a program that caters to youth and the parents of the children arranged the babysitting assignment weeks ago.

Watch the videos of the interaction from Corey Lewis below.

Photo: Getty

Babysitting While Black: Black Georgia Man Babysitting White Kids Had Cops Called On Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

