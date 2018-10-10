CLOSE
Add #BabySittingWhileBlack to the List of Things We Can’t Do… [VIDEO]

Chicago Police

Source: Getty / Getty

Corey Lewis was babysitting two white children, and the cops were called on him by a white woman. The moment was captured on video and the parents are in disbelief.

Lewis runs a youth mentoring program in Atlanta, and he was babysitting two white children,  a 10-year-old girl and six-year-old boy. He was being followed and harassed by a white woman, which he recorded on Facebook Live. A police officer stopped Lewis and told the kids to get out of the car—who explained Lewis was their afterschool teacher and babysitter.

Lewis wrote in the Facebook caption, “This lady from Walmart harassed, followed, & called the cops on me. ALL because I’m black and have 2 white kids with me.” See the video below, which has over 439,000 views.

via NewsOne

Permit Patty Is The Latest Entitled White Lady To Become A Meme And GIF Sensation
13 photos

babysitting while black , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , white woman calls police black man babysitting

