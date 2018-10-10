CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

French Montana ft. Drake “No Stylist,” Mark Steele ft. No Malice “Grace Of God” & More | Daily Visuals 10.9.18

French Montana and Drake turn up with some models and Mark Steele and No Malice try to get right with The Lord. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment
French Montana "No Stylist"

Source: Epic Records / Epic Records

French Montana went from being all over the place to sporadically dropping new material here and there but regardless of how consistent he is when he does drop something people pay attention.

Today the Bronx rapper jumps back on the scene with the long awaited visual to the Drake assisted “No Stylist” where the two floss their lavish lifestyle from the block to the private fashion shows. Dope to see Slick Rick still stylin’ on them by the way.

Former Clipse No Malice meanwhile continues to spread the word of the Lord with hopes of converting heathens into God fearing apostles in Mark Steele’s clip to “Grace Of God.” We wonder what’s his views on Jesus Malverde a.k.a. the patron saint of drug smugglers.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mahalia, Torae and Praise, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. DRAKE – “NO STYLIST”

MARK STEELE FT. NO MALICE – “GRACE OF GOD”

MAHALIA – “SURPRISE ME”

TORAE & PRAISE – “TAKE NOTES”

NINATHEELITE – “RIDE”

TURK PAPI – “FEEL IT IN THE AIR REMIX”

French Montana ft. Drake “No Stylist,” Mark Steele ft. No Malice “Grace Of God” & More | Daily Visuals 10.9.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
XXXTentacion Won Best Soul/R&B Album At The American…
 6 hours ago
10.09.18
French Montana ft. Drake “No Stylist,” Mark Steele…
 9 hours ago
10.09.18
After Massive Data Breach, Google Finally Putting Google+…
 9 hours ago
10.09.18
Beef Petty: 50 Cent Says HOT 97’s Ebro…
 10 hours ago
10.09.18
All The Things Nikki Haley Could Do After…
 12 hours ago
10.09.18
Meek Mill Has Plans To Fix Basketball Courts…
 13 hours ago
10.09.18
Quavo Hints At A Migos & Drake Mixtape…
 15 hours ago
10.09.18
It’s Challenge Day: Nav Says He’s The Best…
 15 hours ago
10.09.18
Last Call: TODAY Is The Last Day To…
 15 hours ago
10.09.18
14 items
Mom Invites Epic Slander After Saying Son Afraid…
 16 hours ago
10.09.18
21 items
Charge It To The Game:#LHHH’s Paris Nearly Drowns…
 16 hours ago
10.09.18
Freddie Gibbs Announces “The Freddie Tour”
 17 hours ago
10.09.18
Photographer Sues Cam’ron Over ‘The Program’ Mixtape Cover
 17 hours ago
10.09.18
Vic Mensa Clarifies XXXTentacion BET Hip Hop Awards…
 18 hours ago
10.09.18
MTV Summer In The City
French Montana Bails Out Woman From his Hometown…
 18 hours ago
10.09.18
Former Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate Lord Superb Dead At…
 19 hours ago
10.09.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close