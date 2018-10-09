CLOSE
Last Call: TODAY Is The Last Day To Register To Vote In These States

Beautiful Young Black Girl Voting

Source: adamkaz / Getty

The midterm elections are less than one month away. But if you are a resident of these states, TODAY (Oct. 9) is the last day you’ll be able to register to vote. 

If you reside in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan,  Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee or Texas, what are you waiting on?

Head on over to Vote.gov to get your life in order. It’s often as easy as registering online. Then, make sure you vote on Nov. 6. Be sure to check which ID you can bring so you don’t get hit with the jig, too.

There’s a reason the GOP has no problem not keeping you aware.

Photo; Getty

Last Call: TODAY Is The Last Day To Register To Vote In These States was originally published on hiphopwired.com

photos
