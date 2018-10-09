CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Meek Mill Has Plans To Fix Basketball Courts In North Philly

0 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Meek Mill continues to make a major impact on the city of Philadelphia, this time giving back to his neighborhood in North Philly.

Related: Meek Mill Lands “XXL” Magazine Covers [Photos]

According to TMZ, he is set to announce a renovation to basketball courts in East Fairmount Park, choosing this park because it’s a park in the neighborhood he grew up in.

“North Philly will always be home. When kids go to East Fairmount Park, they deserve to ball in the best conditions possible, so I’m glad they’ll have that opportunity now.”

Meek will partner up with Roc Nation and PUMA to refurbish and repaint the court, with the plans for the refurbished court being unveiled with a few days.

Just a month ago, Meek Mill donated 6,000 backpacks in August. Meek continues to giveback to the community, and

 

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #TSRPositiveImages: #MeekMill continues to give back to his community in major ways. This time around he is helping to renovate a basketball court in his old neighborhood in Philadelphia. _____________________________________ According to @tmz_tv, Meek is set to announce plans to renovate a basketball court at East Fairmount Park in North Philly. He specifically chose that park because it’s in the neighborhood where he grew up. He said to the site, "North Philly will always be home. When kids go to East Fairmount Park, they deserve to ball in the best conditions possible, so I'm glad they'll have that opportunity now.” _____________________________________ He has partnered with—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: Theo Wargo/ @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Meek Mill

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

49 photos Launch gallery

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Continue reading Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Meek Mill Has Plans To Fix Basketball Courts In North Philly was originally published on boomphilly.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Meek Mill Has Plans To Fix Basketball Courts…
 4 hours ago
10.09.18
Vic Mensa Clarifies XXXTentacion BET Hip Hop Awards…
 9 hours ago
10.09.18
MTV Summer In The City
French Montana Bails Out Woman From his Hometown…
 9 hours ago
10.09.18
Former Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate Lord Superb Dead At…
 9 hours ago
10.09.18
6 Black Actors And Actresses That Are About…
 10 hours ago
10.09.18
French Montana Bails Woman Out Of Jail [Video]
 11 hours ago
10.09.18
Kanye ‘I’ve Never Voted’ West Goes To The…
 11 hours ago
10.09.18
Sunken Soldier Kanye West To Meet With Donald…
 12 hours ago
10.09.18
QUIZ: Guess These Viral Dances And We’ll Tell…
 13 hours ago
10.09.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape Story Is…
 22 hours ago
10.08.18
Tekashi 6ix9ine ft. Bobby Shmurda “Stoopid,” Dave East…
 24 hours ago
10.08.18
Versace To Bring Back Notorious B.I.G.’s Favorite Medusa…
 24 hours ago
10.09.18
Next Up: 7 Hilarious Comedians To Keep On…
 1 day ago
10.08.18
Conor McGregor Teammate Called Khabib “F*cking Muslim Rat”,…
 1 day ago
10.08.18
J. Cole Explains Why He “Loves” That Trump…
 1 day ago
10.08.18
6 Things We Learned from Mike Epps on…
 1 day ago
10.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close