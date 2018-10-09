Radio One Exclusives
Rapper Ty Money Drops “Triple Play” Set Of Videos

https://youtu.be/FnWx7fCJCEU

Pell Grant

Rapper Ty Money has been on a tear since his release from jail earlier this year. According to his camp, he’s on  “two records a day” mode and it’s not going away anytime soon. With 2019 approaching quickly, I can expect Ty to breakout and become one of the latest acts out the midwest to see stardom. Keep rapping like this and it will come sooner than that!

Check out Ty’s Triple play of videos “Pell Grant,” “Bon Appetit,” and “Goat Mouf Gumbo” and let me know what you think.

Bon Appetit

https://youtu.be/2CHoqDITtQs

Goat Mouf Gumbo

https://youtu.be/DI-ePvw1_mE

