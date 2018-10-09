https://youtu.be/FnWx7fCJCEU

Pell Grant

Rapper Ty Money has been on a tear since his release from jail earlier this year. According to his camp, he’s on “two records a day” mode and it’s not going away anytime soon. With 2019 approaching quickly, I can expect Ty to breakout and become one of the latest acts out the midwest to see stardom. Keep rapping like this and it will come sooner than that!

Check out Ty’s Triple play of videos “Pell Grant,” “Bon Appetit,” and “Goat Mouf Gumbo” and let me know what you think.

Bon Appetit

https://youtu.be/2CHoqDITtQs

Goat Mouf Gumbo

https://youtu.be/DI-ePvw1_mE

Related: [Listen] Ty Money “Cinco De Money 3”

Rapper Ty Money Drops “Triple Play” Set Of Videos was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: