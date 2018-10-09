CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sunken Soldier Kanye West To Meet With Donald Trump, Jared Kushner This Week

Maybe they'll discuss their love of not reading?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West is securing meetings with important people, and inviting the peakest of slander. Reportedly, Yeezy will be meeting with Donald Trump this week. 

According to the New York Times, Mr. West will meet with both Jared Kushner and Donald Trump this Thursday (Oct. 11). A rep for Yeezy confirmed that the meeting is going down.

Over the weekend, West’s Instagram and Twitter accounts went dark. Was he anticipating the blowback?

There is nothing wrong with meeting with Donald Trump, on your own terms. But even a blind man can see that this is just going to be another photo opportunity for Cheeto.

And as far as his prep for the sit-down, West has shown a rudimentary at best and generally misinformed grasp of politics as seen by his confounding 13th Amendment statement or his Saturday Night Live rant where he claimed taking Black fathers out the home and putting families on welfare was a Democratic plan. Think he knows the biggest recipients of welfare are white families?

So will Yeezy rep righteously for culture while meeting with Trump? Don’t hold your breath.

 

Photo: WENN

Sunken Soldier Kanye West To Meet With Donald Trump, Jared Kushner This Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Vic Mensa Clarifies XXXTentacion BET Hip Hop Awards…
 2 hours ago
10.09.18
MTV Summer In The City
French Montana Bails Out Woman From his Hometown…
 2 hours ago
10.09.18
Former Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate Lord Superb Dead At…
 2 hours ago
10.09.18
French Montana Bails Woman Out Of Jail [Video]
 4 hours ago
10.09.18
Sunken Soldier Kanye West To Meet With Donald…
 5 hours ago
10.09.18
QUIZ: Guess These Viral Dances And We’ll Tell…
 6 hours ago
10.09.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape Story Is…
 15 hours ago
10.08.18
Tekashi 6ix9ine ft. Bobby Shmurda “Stoopid,” Dave East…
 17 hours ago
10.08.18
Versace To Bring Back Notorious B.I.G.’s Favorite Medusa…
 17 hours ago
10.09.18
Next Up: 7 Hilarious Comedians To Keep On…
 21 hours ago
10.08.18
Conor McGregor Teammate Called Khabib “F*cking Muslim Rat”,…
 23 hours ago
10.08.18
J. Cole Explains Why He “Loves” That Trump…
 23 hours ago
10.08.18
6 Things We Learned from Mike Epps on…
 23 hours ago
10.08.18
Kanye Whisperer?: Chance The Rapper Believes Yeezy “Does…
 23 hours ago
10.08.18
New Kids on The Block To Go On…
 24 hours ago
10.08.18
Quavo Pays Off $14K Tax Lien, Takeoff Stills…
 24 hours ago
10.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close