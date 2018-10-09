CLOSE
Former Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate Lord Superb Dead At 41

The Far Rockaway, Queens native was rumored to have written rhymes for Ghostface Killah.

Lord Superb, a former collaborator of Ghostface Killah and the Wu-Tang Clan, has apparently died. The Far Rockaway, Queens rapper was long split from Ghostface’s crew and the Clan years prior to his passing.

The Source reports:

Superb, whose real name is Jamel Cummings, is mainly known for his ghostwriting contributions to the WTC, but Superb made a memorable appearance on Ghostface Killah’s 2001 Supreme Clientele album, however, he was originally a member of Raekwon’s Cream Team.

After Cummings cut ties wit the Wu, the Far Rockaway, Queens nativew served time in jail for sexual molestation after reports revealed that he allegedly had sex with a 12-year-old girl.

There has been no confirmation as to his cause of death, however, it was reported that Superb passed out in New Jersey earlier this month, fell into a coma and never regained consciousness.

Cummings was convicted twice of sexual abuse charges involving a minor. His first such conviction took place in 2003, for which he was given six years in state prison for sexual abuse first-degree: contact by forcible compulsion after assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 1997. Cummings was convicted a second time in 2010 over second-degree sexual abuse charges in a 2008 incident. The victims in that related case were 13 and 15 at the time.

Superb first gained noticed on Ghostface Killah’s sophomore solo album Supreme Clientele and made appearances on other Wu-Tang Clan projects before being ousted. In 2010, Superb took several shots at Ghostface and Raekwon, claiming he built the bulk of the Ghost’s verses in an interview with Forbez DVD.

Jamel “Lord Superb” Cummings was 41.

