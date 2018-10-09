CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Vic Mensa Clarifies XXXTentacion BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher Bars, Apologizes To Rapper’s Mom

The Chicago rapper apologized to XXX's mother, who was in attendance.

2 reads
Leave a comment
CFDA Fashion Awards 2018 in New York

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Vic Mensa caught the ire from fans of XXXTentacion after his BET Hip Hop Awards cypher bars took aim at the late rapper. The Chicago artist clarifies why he made the jab, but also apologized to XXXTentacion’s mother, who was in attendance to accept the Best New Artist award on her son’s behalf.

The exact lines said at this weekend’s taping of the awards show in Miami aren’t exactly known but what has some critics lashing out was the fact that Cleopatra Bernard, XXX’s mother, was there to hear the offending lyrics. DJ Scheme took to Twitter to speak on some of Mensa’s content and was especially heated in subsequent tweets.

“yo bro how u gone say ‘Your favorite rapper is an abuser’ and then follow it with a line saying ‘some sh*t X some sh*t so I won’t live long’ u can deny it but everyone who was there heard that sh*t,” Scheme tweeted.

Via Instagram, Mensa posted a video saying that he stands on the side of women and victims of domestic abuse while taking time to acknowledge Ms. Bernard.

“Protect women. Domestic & sexual abuse are not excusable because you have talent or you are troubled. With that said I was not aware his mother would be in attendance & I offer her my deepest condolences,” the caption read.

Watch Vic Mensa’s Instagram video below.

Photo: WENN

Vic Mensa Clarifies XXXTentacion BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher Bars, Apologizes To Rapper’s Mom was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Vic Mensa Clarifies XXXTentacion BET Hip Hop Awards…
 2 hours ago
10.09.18
MTV Summer In The City
French Montana Bails Out Woman From his Hometown…
 2 hours ago
10.09.18
Former Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate Lord Superb Dead At…
 2 hours ago
10.09.18
French Montana Bails Woman Out Of Jail [Video]
 4 hours ago
10.09.18
Sunken Soldier Kanye West To Meet With Donald…
 5 hours ago
10.09.18
QUIZ: Guess These Viral Dances And We’ll Tell…
 6 hours ago
10.09.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape Story Is…
 15 hours ago
10.08.18
Tekashi 6ix9ine ft. Bobby Shmurda “Stoopid,” Dave East…
 17 hours ago
10.08.18
Versace To Bring Back Notorious B.I.G.’s Favorite Medusa…
 17 hours ago
10.09.18
Next Up: 7 Hilarious Comedians To Keep On…
 21 hours ago
10.08.18
Conor McGregor Teammate Called Khabib “F*cking Muslim Rat”,…
 23 hours ago
10.08.18
J. Cole Explains Why He “Loves” That Trump…
 23 hours ago
10.08.18
6 Things We Learned from Mike Epps on…
 23 hours ago
10.08.18
Kanye Whisperer?: Chance The Rapper Believes Yeezy “Does…
 23 hours ago
10.08.18
New Kids on The Block To Go On…
 24 hours ago
10.08.18
Quavo Pays Off $14K Tax Lien, Takeoff Stills…
 24 hours ago
10.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close