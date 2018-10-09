Vic Mensa Clarifies XXXTentacion BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher Bars, Apologizes To Rapper’s Mom

Vic Mensa caught the ire from fans of XXXTentacion after his BET Hip Hop Awards cypher bars took aim at the late rapper. The Chicago artist clarifies why he made the jab, but also apologized to XXXTentacion’s mother, who was in attendance to accept the Best New Artist award on her son’s behalf.

The exact lines said at this weekend’s taping of the awards show in Miami aren’t exactly known but what has some critics lashing out was the fact that Cleopatra Bernard, XXX’s mother, was there to hear the offending lyrics. DJ Scheme took to Twitter to speak on some of Mensa’s content and was especially heated in subsequent tweets.

“yo bro how u gone say ‘Your favorite rapper is an abuser’ and then follow it with a line saying ‘some sh*t X some sh*t so I won’t live long’ u can deny it but everyone who was there heard that sh*t,” Scheme tweeted.

“Your favorite rapper is an abuser” and then follow it with a line saying “some shit X some shit so I won’t live long” u can deny it but everyone who was there heard that shit — BAD VIBES (@DJSCHEME_) October 7, 2018

Via Instagram, Mensa posted a video saying that he stands on the side of women and victims of domestic abuse while taking time to acknowledge Ms. Bernard.

“Protect women. Domestic & sexual abuse are not excusable because you have talent or you are troubled. With that said I was not aware his mother would be in attendance & I offer her my deepest condolences,” the caption read.

Photo: WENN

