Hurricane Michael Expected to Make Landfall Wednesday

Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida’s Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them — and officials are urging people to get out of the way now.

Michael, spinning in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 2 storm Tuesday morning, is expected to strengthen even more before making landfall Wednesday, possibly as a Category 3.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott called Michael a “monstrous storm” that could bring “total devastation” in and around the Panhandle area.

“Hurricane Michael is forecast to be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in decades,” Scott said Tuesday morning.

“You cannot hide from storm surge, so … get out if an evacuation is ordered,” he said.