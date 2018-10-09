Hurricane Michael Expected to Make Landfall Wednesday

Michael, spinning in the Gulf of Mexico
as a Category 2 storm Tuesday morning, is expected to strengthen even more before making landfall
Wednesday, possibly as a Category 3.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott called Michael a “monstrous storm” that could bring “total devastation” in and around the Panhandle area.
“Hurricane Michael is forecast to be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in decades,” Scott said Tuesday morning.
“You cannot hide from storm surge, so … get out if an evacuation is ordered,” he said.
Tropical-storm-force windswill be felt in the area starting early Wednesday, and mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders already have been issued in at least 16 Florida counties along and near the state’s Panhandle and Big Bend coasts.
About 3.7 million people are under hurricane warnings — in the Panhandle and Big Bend regions as well as parts of southeastern Alabama and southern Georgia. Tropical storm warnings cover a further 2.4 million people in the three states.
Michael’s core, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, was about 360 miles south of Panama City, Florida, as of 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds outward up to 185 miles.