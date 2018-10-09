CLOSE
Tekashi 6ix9ine ft. Bobby Shmurda “Stoopid,” Dave East “Yes Indeed (East Mix)” & More | Daily Visuals 10.8.18

Tekashi69 enjoys the sights overseas and Dave East enjoys some piff and puppies. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: Photo: Hip-Hop Wired screen cap

While Hip-Hop police patiently wait on Tekashi 6ix9ine to touch down in New York, the Brooklyn rapper is out on a world tour living his best troll life.

Such is the case for his Bobby Shmurda assisted visuals to “Stoopid” which finds 6ix9ine enjoying the lavish life in Dubai where he rides an ATV through the desert and does a weird “Elaine” dance in his underwear. Bobby meanwhile phoned in his verse from the bing.

Back in the east coast of the US, Dave East is living his best life in his own right as he burns on some sticky while patrolling his upscale residence in his clip to “Yes Indeed (East Mix).”

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from A$AP Ant featuring Marino Gang, Renni Rucci featuring Lil Yachty, and more.

TEKASHI 6IX9INE FT. BOBBY SHMURDA – “STOOPID”

DAVE EAST – “YES INDEED (EAST MIX)”

A$AP ANT FT. MARINO GANG – “SHAY SHAY”

RENNI RUCCI FT. LIL YACHTY – “COLD HEARTED”

FARID BANG, TEKASHI 6IX9INE, CAPO & SCH – “INTERNATIONAL GANGSTAS”

RASHEED CHAPPELL – “MY EPIC (PORTRAITS)”

BLUEFACE – “RESPECT MY CRYPN”

RICO PRESSLEY FT. SWAE LEE – “BETTY BOOP”

RICH – “MANU”

MONEY YAYA – “OH OKAY”

