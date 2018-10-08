J. Cole Explains Why He “Loves” That Trump Is In Office, Read Before You Judge

Believe it or not there was a time in Hip-Hop when Donald Trump was a popular name used by rappers to describe their deepness of their pockets or their monetary aspirations. But then in 2016 Donald Trump went on a historically racist and divisive presidential campaign that landed him in the White House and ultimately created a resistance that’s united people from all across the board. Since then rappers like Fat Joe and Snoop Dogg have been outright critical of Donald Trump’s presidency and now J. Cole has added himself to the growing list of entertainers using their platform to call out the Russian patsy. In an interview with Billboard the “1985” rapper admits that though he didn’t vote in 2016 he’s ultimately glad that Trump found himself running things from the Oval Office. Let him explain.

“With Trump in office, I love that America gets to see the truth. If Hillary Clinton was in office, it would be the most fucking disingenuous shit because everybody would be thinking that everything’s cool because we got an incredibly qualified female president. Which would’ve been amazing on so many levels. But all the shit we see right now would’ve still existed; it would’ve just been quiet. And I prefer this shit to be out loud. I prefer an honest America. I prefer the world seeing that, yes, we’re a country that is dumb enough — no disrespect — [that] we got duped into electing Donald Trump.”

As terrible a time as we’re living through right now, he’s not wrong. Not only does the world get to see what minorities have been saying about America for decades, they also get to feel the long racist arm of Amerikkka branch out and effect lives in their respective “sh*thole” countries.

And like a lot of young democrats, J. Cole was a fan of Bernie Sanders but after Hillary got the ticket to the big race he fell back from going to vote because “Hillary Clinton wasn’t somebody that was motivating me to go vote. If it was Bernie Sanders, I would’ve showed up and voted. I would’ve been the first one in line, no bullshit. No disrespect to Hillary.”

But politics wasn’t the only subject that Cole speak on.

He went on to talk about a long conversation he had with the late XXXTENTACION before his passing and even touched on the abuse allegations that Kelis threw at Nas saying, “Yeah, that hurt. I ain’t going to lie. That hurts. [Pauses.] It feels weird because I fuck with Nas, but I just have to be honest. I came up seeing too much fucked-up shit for that to be acceptable. I don’t care who it is. I don’t fuck with people abusing women, and I don’t fuck with people not taking care of their kids.”

Check out the entire interview here and let us know how you feel about where Cole stands on political and social issues.

J. Cole Explains Why He “Loves” That Trump Is In Office, Read Before You Judge was originally published on hiphopwired.com

