Conor McGregor Teammate Called Khabib “F*cking Muslim Rat”, Thus The Proper Fade

By now you’ve surely heard that Conor McGregor tapped out after catching the hands and feet from Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. A brawl outside the ring ensued shortly after the match was called, and word is it was because a racial slur was hurled.

Reports TMZ Sports:

Conor McGregor’s teammate, Dillon Danis, called Khabib Nurmagomedov a “f**king Muslim rat” during the main event at UFC 229 — and that’s what set him off … a ringside witness tells TMZ Sports.

We spoke with a fan who was sitting in spitting distance from Danis during the fight — and we’re told Danis was running his mouth throughout most of the fight.

There was a moment between the 2nd and 3rd rounds when Khabib shot a death stare right at Dillon, according to our witness who says it was obvious Khabib heard at least some of the insults.

But, we’re told the final straw was the Muslim insult that Danis hurled toward the end of the fight.

Khabib threw his mouthpiece at Dillon and then jumped out of the cage to attack him in the stands.

If this is true, Dillon Danis is due the most proper of fades, truly.

Also, Filayyy’s recap is the only one you need to see of the fight. Hands, and feet bruh. Drake caping for you is officially a bad sign.

Also, what?

We lost the match but won the battle.

The war goes on. pic.twitter.com/CRtPaGfOnn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2018

