Political Outlet ‘The Hill’ Doesn’t Know The Difference Between Susan Rice And Condoleezza Rice

Yep, all Black folks look alike according to media sources from Fox News to The Hill.
The Hill, a popular political outlet since 1994, covered Susan Rice, Obama’s former National Security Advisor, who is considering running against Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins for the U.S. Senate. Collins voted for Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court and has received tons of backlash because she is a woman who voted against a woman who was sexually assaulted.
While covering the story, The Hill used a photo of Condoleezza Rice, who was Secretary of State under President George W. Bush.
See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression
The Hill’s headline read, “Susan Rice says she has been ‘moved by the enthusiasm’ for her possible Senate run.” See below:
The image has already been changed on their article.
However, Twitter is having a field day with this. One user wrote, “somebody googled ‘Black Rice’ Condeleeza’s picture came up.” Another tweeted, “Don’t they have fact checkers, or editors, or I dunno, any Black people on staff over there?”
Maybe this will further inspire Susan Rice to run against Collins. In case you missed it, Obama’s former White House Communications Director Jen Psaki tweeted, “who wants to run for Senate in Maine? there will be an army of supporters with you.”
Rice replied, “Me.”
Don’t get too excited. According to ABC News, Rice spoke at a panel during The New Yorker Festival and said, “I made the tweet, I later elaborated that this wasn’t where my head was.” She continued, “But I have been moved by the enthusiasm. I’m going to give it due consideration after the midterms.”
Nonetheless, The Hill, Fox News and everyone else who think all Black folks look alike need to do better.
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
Political Outlet ‘The Hill’ Doesn’t Know The Difference Between Susan Rice And Condoleezza Rice was originally published on newsone.com