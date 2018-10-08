Meet Cardi 2.0 [ARTICLE]

Cardi B’s name hasn’t left news headlines all year and for good reason. Whether she’s breaking another Billboard record, killing every fashion week she attends or giving the world a glimpse of baby Kulture, the Bronx superstar has proven she’s here to stay and her place in the hip hop world is firmly set. Well, until the mainstream world meets Cardi-Bot…

Created by kinetic artist Giles Walker, Cardi-Bot is a blend of sex appeal, circuits and bolts. She specializes in entertaining and pole-dancing, taking over expo shows and headlines with her alluring presence. Cardi-Bot is adding the duties of being a cam girl to her schedule so fans can catch free public shows once a week or have some one on one time with a private session.

The real Cardi B might be too busy prepping her next full length project and performing for major events like Power 105.1’s Powerhouse and B96 Jingle Bash to know about her robotic sis but who knows what the future will hold. Maybe a collaboration could be in the works with the two Cardis? Or Cardi-Bot can get some rap lessons from the Invasion of Privacy rapper and they can take over the Billboard charts together FOREVA (*Cardi B voice)? Until then enjoy what Cardi B and Cardi-Bot has to offer to the world.

Article By: Marcel “The Messenger” Jeremiah

