CLOSE
TTO Articles
Home > TTO Articles

Meet Cardi 2.0 [ARTICLE]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tech This Out

Source: Tech This Out / Tech This Out

Cardi B’s name hasn’t left news headlines all year and for good reason. Whether she’s breaking another Billboard record, killing every fashion week she attends or giving the world a glimpse of baby Kulture, the Bronx superstar has proven she’s here to stay and her place in the hip hop world is firmly set. Well, until the mainstream world meets Cardi-Bot

Created by kinetic artist Giles Walker, Cardi-Bot is a blend of sex appeal, circuits and bolts. She specializes in entertaining and pole-dancing, taking over expo shows and headlines with her alluring presence. Cardi-Bot is adding the duties of being a cam girl to her schedule so fans can catch free public shows once a week or have some one on one time with a private session.

The real Cardi B might be too busy prepping her next full length project and performing for major events like Power 105.1’s Powerhouse and B96 Jingle Bash to know about her robotic sis but who knows what the future will hold. Maybe a collaboration could be in the works with the two Cardis? Or Cardi-Bot can get some rap lessons from the Invasion of Privacy rapper and they can take over the Billboard charts together FOREVA (*Cardi B voice)? Until then enjoy what Cardi B and Cardi-Bot has to offer to the world.

Article By: Marcel “The Messenger” Jeremiah

Tags: 

Cam Girl , Camsoda , cardi b , Cardi Bot , invasion of privacy

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bill Cosby’s Legal Team Aims To Get Prison…
 1 hour ago
10.08.18
9 photos
2018 SlutWalk: Amber Rose Dresses As A Bride,…
 2 hours ago
10.08.18
Lil Wayne’s A3C Festival Sets Ends Early After…
 2 hours ago
10.08.18
T.I. Goes Sneaker Shopping, Talks Poker Strategy With…
 3 hours ago
10.08.18
Aspiring Rapper Hollywood Play Shot & Killed In…
 5 hours ago
10.08.18
Exclusive: Malcolm-Jamal Warner Talks ‘The Resident’, Geoffrey Owens…
 6 hours ago
10.08.18
Black Art History Initiative Launched By The Getty…
 18 hours ago
10.07.18
Lil Wayne Sets Streaming Records As ‘Tha Carter…
 19 hours ago
10.07.18
Ole Miss Faculty, Students Fight To Have Journalism…
 19 hours ago
10.07.18
Pete Davidson To Kanye West: “Being Mentally Ill…
 21 hours ago
10.07.18
New Research Shows Muhammad Ali Is The Descendant…
 21 hours ago
10.07.18
26 items
A3C Festival Recap: Wu-Tang Clan, Talib Kweli &…
 23 hours ago
10.07.18
Beer Loving White Man Who Lied Sworn In…
 1 day ago
10.07.18
Kanye West Deletes His Twitter and Instagram
 1 day ago
10.07.18
Katt Williams Arrested For 2-Piecing Driver
 1 day ago
10.07.18
Civil Rights Groups Use Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court…
 1 day ago
10.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close