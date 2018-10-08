The A3C Festival concluded on Sunday (Oct. 7) but certainly not on the highest of notes. Lil Wayne‘s headlining closing set was abruptly ended after chatter of gunshots or a gunman spread around the packed festival grounds in Atlanta.

Local outlet WXIA reports:

According to reports, Lil Wayne was about 5 songs into his set when pandemonium broke out. The performance served as a kind of comeback for Lil Wayne – his first since the release of “Tha Carter Five” in September.

The rapper tweeted his well-wishes to concertgoers. But one man said everything was going fine until Lil Wayne hit the stage.

“You have five different nationally-ranked artists perform – no problems,” he said. “Soon as this artist, the top-biller, Lil Wayne got on the stage, three or 4 minutes it start busting.”

The mention of gunshots sent many attendees scrambling and some were injured in the process.

Hip-Hop Wired was on the grounds of the Georgia Freight Depot but vacated before the ensuing stampede took place. According to research we’ve done with our contacts on the ground, there were no gunshots heard but the false alarm was enough to set folks into a panic.

A3C organizers tweeted out a statement, which can be read below and right under Lil Wayne’s well-wishing tweet.

Hope everyone at A3C is safe!! 🙏🏽 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 8, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

Lil Wayne’s A3C Festival Sets Ends Early After Gun Rumors Spark Stampede was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: