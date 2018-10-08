CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bill Cosby’s Legal Team Aims To Get Prison Release, Judge Tossed

The attorneys are also demanding a new trial for the 2004 sexual assault case.

3 reads
Leave a comment
Bill Cosby Mugshot

Source: Montgomery County Correctional Facility / Montgomery County Correctional Facility

Bill Cosby is currently behind bars to serve 10 years in for aggravated indecent assault, but his legal team is reportedly scrambling to change his fortune. According to reports, Cosby’s team wants the entertainer freed from prison, have the judge who oversaw the case removed, and a new trial for the 2004 case.

Deadline reports:

“The defendant, William H. Cosby, Jr., moves this Court for a new trial in the interest of justice, or at least for reconsideration and modification of the sentence imposed on September 25, 2018,” a defense motion filed in Pennsylvania state court on Oct. 5 and made public this weekend declares.

Found guilty in an April retrial of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and facing up to 30 years, the much accused Cosby saw the charges collapsed into one with a maximum of a decade in state prison. Formally labeled a sexually violent predator as well by Judge Steven O’Neil at the Sept. 24-25 sentencing hearing in Norristown, PA. the man once known as “America’s Dad” was taken away in cuffs and chains to begin to serve his time.

Denied home arrest or bail Cosby already had an appeal attorney in the courtroom with him and promises of filing a motion on the matter — as he now has.

The outlet adds in its reporting that the legal team has pointed to what they say are errors made by Judge O’Neil in the first mistrial in 2017 and the most recent matter. The team is also questioning the validity of taped evidence by saying it was not authentic. Cosby’s wife, Camille, is also asking for the removal of O’Neil from the case for what they’re citing as misconduct.

Prosecutors in the case will be responding with a filing at an unspecified later date.

Photo: Montgomery County Correctional Facility

Bill Cosby’s Legal Team Aims To Get Prison Release, Judge Tossed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bill Cosby’s Legal Team Aims To Get Prison…
 1 hour ago
10.08.18
9 photos
2018 SlutWalk: Amber Rose Dresses As A Bride,…
 2 hours ago
10.08.18
Lil Wayne’s A3C Festival Sets Ends Early After…
 2 hours ago
10.08.18
T.I. Goes Sneaker Shopping, Talks Poker Strategy With…
 3 hours ago
10.08.18
Aspiring Rapper Hollywood Play Shot & Killed In…
 5 hours ago
10.08.18
Exclusive: Malcolm-Jamal Warner Talks ‘The Resident’, Geoffrey Owens…
 6 hours ago
10.08.18
Black Art History Initiative Launched By The Getty…
 18 hours ago
10.07.18
Lil Wayne Sets Streaming Records As ‘Tha Carter…
 19 hours ago
10.07.18
Ole Miss Faculty, Students Fight To Have Journalism…
 19 hours ago
10.07.18
Pete Davidson To Kanye West: “Being Mentally Ill…
 21 hours ago
10.07.18
New Research Shows Muhammad Ali Is The Descendant…
 21 hours ago
10.07.18
26 items
A3C Festival Recap: Wu-Tang Clan, Talib Kweli &…
 23 hours ago
10.07.18
Beer Loving White Man Who Lied Sworn In…
 1 day ago
10.07.18
Kanye West Deletes His Twitter and Instagram
 1 day ago
10.07.18
Katt Williams Arrested For 2-Piecing Driver
 1 day ago
10.07.18
Civil Rights Groups Use Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court…
 1 day ago
10.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close