Exclusive: Malcolm-Jamal Warner Talks ‘The Resident’, Geoffrey Owens Outrage & More

Entertainment News
| 10.08.18
Malcolm-Jamal Warner never stops working!

From his teen days as Theo Huxtable on the Cosby Show to being the cool ladies man on shows like Malcolm & Eddie, MJW has been super consistent in his 30-plus year career.

Now the Emmy nominated star is playing a Heart Surgeon on the hit FOX show The Resident. We talked to Warner about playing not only a Black doctor, but a cardiothoracic surgeon in a time when respresentation is more important than ever.

He stated, “We spend so much time trying to show the gamit of African American images that I think it’s wonderful to have a Black man as not only one of the top cardiothoracic surgeons in the country, but he’s unabashedly confident about his skills.”

During Maocolm’s days on the Cosby Show, one of his former costars was actor Geoffrey Owens who recently made headlines a fan photo of him bagging grocers at Trader Joe’s went viral.

Malcolm said if the incident, ”I think I was more moved by the love and support that Geoffrey got  and how the internet just really rallied behind him and shamed those who were at the time trying to shame him. Especially when you look at social media and see how terrible people can be, it was really heart warming to see how many people came behind him to be supportive.“

As for what fans can expect from Season 2 or The Resident, “I think what’s really exciting for all of us is that we get to pull back some layers and see what makes each person tick. And it’s fun for us because as much research and homework we’ve done on our characters, there’s still things we’re learning from the writers. “

The Resident is a cool, new medical drama that focuses on the lives and duties of staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. As they learn the ins and outs of the medical field — we learn the ins and outs and their personal lives and the lives of some of their patients.

Warner plays AJ Austin aka The Raptor, a larger-than-life cardio-thoracic surgeon whose uncontrollable personality makes him a serious liability to the hospital.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who went from recurring character in season 1 to being promoted to a series regular, describes season 2 of the FOX drama as “riveting”, which is code for “you don’t want to miss any of it”.

Catch The Resident every Monday on FOX at 8pm EST.

 

