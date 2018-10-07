CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beer Loving White Man Who Lied Sworn In As Supreme Court Justice

Tell everyone you know, vote in November.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in

Source: press handout / U.S. Supreme Court

The GOP got a short-term W, but the repercussions will reverberate for years. Yesterday (Oct. 6), Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, and he has already been sworn in. 

Reports USA Today:

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court justice in a private ceremony Saturday just hours after the Senate voted to confirm him, solidifying conservative control of the highest court in the land for years to come and ending a bitter battle over his nomination.

The confirmation delivered a major win to President Donald Trump, who defended his embattled nominee when sexual assault accusations were leveled against him. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.

Trump, speaking at a rally in Topeka, Kansas, called it a “truly historic night” and a “tremendous victory.” He added: “What he and his wonderful family endured at the hands of Democrats is unthinkable.”

Kavanaugh was confirmed despite bitter protests, a suspect FBI investigation and repeatedly fibbing under oath and revealing a temperament not befitting of a judge.

Nevertheless, the Senate, with an extra sarcastic thanks to Susan Collins and her sell-out vote, confirmed the beer-loving judge to the lifetime gig.

Vote in November.

Photo: Getty

 

Beer Loving White Man Who Lied Sworn In As Supreme Court Justice was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pete Davidson To Kanye West: “Being Mentally Ill…
 3 hours ago
10.07.18
26 items
A3C Festival Recap: Wu-Tang Clan, Talib Kweli &…
 6 hours ago
10.07.18
Beer Loving White Man Who Lied Sworn In…
 8 hours ago
10.07.18
Kanye West Deletes His Twitter and Instagram
 11 hours ago
10.07.18
Katt Williams Arrested For 2-Piecing Driver
 11 hours ago
10.07.18
Civil Rights Groups Use Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court…
 12 hours ago
10.07.18
Watch Travis Scott Perform “Sicko Mode” And “Skeletons”…
 19 hours ago
10.06.18
Lauryn Hill Tour 1999, Mountain View Calif.
Lauryn Hill’s Cousin Found Guilty of Swindling Her…
 1 day ago
10.06.18
21 items
Chris Evans Likely To Hang Up Shield After…
 1 day ago
10.06.18
First Image, Directors Revealed For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Star…
 1 day ago
10.06.18
85 items
The Best Cosplay Looks From New York Comic…
 1 day ago
10.06.18
These Throughly Thick Celebs Have Totally Redefined Beauty
 1 day ago
10.06.18
Ex-Wife Of R&B Creep Lord R. Kelly Says…
 1 day ago
10.06.18
Nicki Minaj Covers ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Music Icon Issue
 1 day ago
10.06.18
#BlackGirlMagic: 11-Year-Old Flint Activist Gets Her Own Doll
 1 day ago
10.06.18
Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million To Improve…
 1 day ago
10.06.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close