Watch Travis Scott Perform “Sicko Mode” And “Skeletons” On ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

Travis Scott brought Astroworld to Saturday Night Live this past weekend. The Mo. City rapper not only made it a moment that even got props from Questlove, he even performed in a late night sketch.

Been going to #SNL for 9 years now. Seeing that fog/ice lazer reflection jawn in person for @trvisXX was hands down one of the best stage design presentations I’ve ever seen—-and I seen alot — Quest superdweeb Love (@questlove) October 7, 2018

For his two song selection, Scott performed “Sicko Mode,” complete with an MPC breakdown (one time for DJ Screw making Saturday Night Live) and a medley of “Skeletons” and “Astrothunder”.

Watch the performances below.

