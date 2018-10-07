CLOSE
Watch Travis Scott Perform “Sicko Mode” And “Skeletons” On ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

Travis Scott brought Astroworld to Saturday Night Live this past weekend. The Mo. City rapper not only made it a moment that even got props from Questlove, he even performed in a late night sketch.

For his two song selection, Scott performed “Sicko Mode,” complete with an MPC breakdown (one time for DJ Screw making Saturday Night Live) and a medley of “Skeletons” and “Astrothunder”.

RELATED: Drake Dedicates Concert To Slain Teen, Brings Out Travis Scott At Houston Shows

RELATED: Travis Scott Wants To Design Senior Shirts For Houston-Area High School

Watch the performances below.

