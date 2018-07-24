1800 Tequila Hooks Up With Ace Hood & illmind To Celebrate National Tequila Day

It’s National Tequila Day today (July 24) and to celebrate the drinking man’s holiday 1800 Tequila linked up sigh producer !llmind and Miami’s own Ace Hood to create a new cut to take a shot to.
Titled “Untouchable State of Mind,” the !llmind produced track features Ace utilizing a uptempo flow over a mellowed out beat. You know he had a shot or two before going into the studio to lay this down.
Check out the cut below and have a shot or two of 1800 Tequila to commemorate one of many ways that Mexico made America great again.
NO. 1 COOL
· 1 oz 1800 Silver
· .50 oz Cucumber juice
· .50 oz Lemon juice
· .25 oz Simple syrup
DIRECTIONS
o In a mixing tin, combine all ingredients
o Add ice, shake hard for 10 seconds
o Pour into flute glass
o Top with Champagne
o Garnish: Long cucumber peel (swirled)
“My creative process is very patient. Instead of coming up with a general idea, I just like to flow and vibe.” Listen to the exclusive #NationalTequilaDay collab between me and @illmindproducer available Now everywhere. #Linkinbio #UntouchableStateOfMind #JustRefinedEnough
