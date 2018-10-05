Sheck Wes Drops A Featureless Debut Album in ‘Mudboy’ [LISTEN]

A year after making noise with his breakout single “Mo Bamba,” Sheck Wes finally officially steps into the rap game with his debut album, Mudboy.

Though the album was released in conjunction with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records (those purple Cactus Jack Jordan IV’s are straight fuego), Mudboy doesn’t feature a single appearance from either artist – or anyone for that matter – throughout it’s 14-track trip. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Worked out pretty well for J. Cole as he will forever be hailed as the rapper to go double platinum with no features.

Now all Sheck Wes has to do is go platinum all on his own steam and he’ll be in some pretty good company.

Check out Sheck Wes’ debut album below and let us know if he got that work and whether he’s got what it takes to reach J. Cole’s platinum status.

