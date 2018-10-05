Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Boasting About Looking Anorexic

Kim Kardashian faced quite the backlash back in July when she happily compared her drastic weight loss to anorexia.

Many believed Kardashian, 37, was making light of the sensitive eating disorder. Kim seemed thrilled when her sisters laughed about her appearing to look ill.

“Looking back and having said that, I 100 percent understand why people would feel that way. So my intention is never to offend anyone and I really, you know, apologize if I offended anyone,” Kim explains.

The conversation sparked on Ashley Graham’s new podcast, Pretty Big Deal, but some are questioning why the apology took two months.

In one of the videos Kim posted, her sister, Kendall Jenner, joked that she was “really concerned” about Kim’s weight. “I don’t think you’re eating,” she said. “Like you look so skinny.”

“I’m down to 119 lbs,” Kim replied. “I will say, when I take out my hair extensions I am less.”

“Your hair extensions, your ass, your tits, everything, they’re heavy, cause she’s f*cking voluptuous,” Khloe Kardashian said. “But she’s anorexic here [pointing to her waist], her arms are like pin thin, they’re like my pinky.”

Kim told Ashley that she was just joking and she didn’t stop to think about how others would perceive it.

“I was, like, with my sisters and we were laughing and joking and it’s loud and you are, you know, I dunno, I guess, sometimes you can get, like, carried away and just, it was insensitive, you know, and it definitely wasn’t my intention though,” she said. “And I think, especially my fans and everyone that was watching was supportive, like, ‘Okay, look, like, maybe you guys shouldn’t have said that but I know what you were saying.’”

Kim insisted that she was just really proud of herself, “I had spent an entire year working out with a bodybuilder, literally six days a week, lost 20 pounds, and it hasn’t been easy. It’s been a year coming.”

Kris Jenner, however, said she worried Kim was pushing to lose too much weight.

“My mom even, maybe a month ago, pulled me aside in the bathroom at a meeting once and was like, ‘I need to talk to you,’” Kim said, adding that Kris asked Kim how she was losing so much weight and if she was okay.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, like this is so crazy! Like, don’t you see me working out like every single day? I changed how I eat, I work out.”

The reality star said in hindsight she does regret those comments.

“I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years—close people,” she said. I have experienced it enough to have, like, known better.”

Still, not everyone is convinced. One Graham fan voiced her disappointment that the pro-curve model would give Kardashian a platform, considering her problematic promotion of appetite-suppressant lollipops.

