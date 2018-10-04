CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Former “The Game” Actor Arrested For DUI And Letting His 2-Year-Old Drive

3 reads
Leave a comment

Pooch Hall, the former Derwin Davis on The Game is in trouble with the law.

Police say Pooch (real name Marion Hall) was found around 7:30 pm last night in Burbank allegedly with his two-year-old son in his lap holding the steering wheel because he was too drunk to drive.

Per TMZ, Pooch was charged with DUI and felony child endangerment and witnesses say they saw Pooch’s car veer off and hit a parked car. There were no injuries. One eyewitness says he saw the child crying in the front seat and that the child’s car seat was not installed.

RELATED: Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving ‘The Game’

RELATED: Proud Papa: Pooch Hall’s Daughter Beats The Odds By Graduating From High School With Cerebral Palsy

Hall’s blood alcohol level was .25, over three times the legal limit. He was arrested and taken to jail where he currently remains on $100,000 bail. His son has been released to his wife’s custody.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Former “The Game” Actor Arrested For DUI And Letting His 2-Year-Old Drive was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…
 5 hours ago
10.04.18
‘The Game’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI,…
 6 hours ago
10.04.18
Sevyn Talks ‘Yernin’,” Nicki Minaj Remix, Relationships And…
 6 hours ago
10.04.18
Louis Vuitton Is The World’s Most Valuable Clothing…
 7 hours ago
10.04.18
Pooch Hall’s Reported DUI Arrest Sheds Light On…
 7 hours ago
10.04.18
Sisters That Cardi B Allegedly Sicced Her Goons…
 8 hours ago
10.04.18
Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In The…
 8 hours ago
10.04.18
Former “The Game” Actor Arrested For DUI And…
 9 hours ago
10.04.18
Bobby Shmurda’s Mom Says Her Son Will Go…
 9 hours ago
10.04.18
#BRUHNews: Lamar Odom Kidnapped & Held For Ransom…
 10 hours ago
10.04.18
New ‘Daredevil’ S3 Trailer Reveals Deadly Foe Bullseye
 10 hours ago
10.04.18
10 items
National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For…
 11 hours ago
10.04.18
Damon Wayans Announces He’s Leaving ‘Lethal Weapon’
 14 hours ago
10.04.18
Rainbow Not So Brite: Tekashi69 Says Gun Found…
 15 hours ago
10.04.18
Kanye West Rants At Detroit Art School: “Leave…
 15 hours ago
10.04.18
Suge Knight Claims Dr. Dre Tried To Put…
 15 hours ago
10.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close