Lil Wayne Performs “Dedication” On The Tonight Show [VIDEO]

Weezy F. Baby shines on The Tonight Show and talks about his artistry

Source: Lil’ Wayne performs during the ‘Pink Friday Tour’ at the James L. Knight Center Miami, Florida – 24.07.12 Where: United States When: 24 Jul 2012 Credit: Aaron Gilbert/ WENN a Carter V and to help commemorate the moment the former Hot Boy took to The Tonight Show not only to chop it up with Jimmy Fallon, but also perform the album cut “Dedicate.”

With the Roots on deck, Lil Wayne did what he does best and gripped the mic with the might of a python and flowed like water down a stream. Afterwards Weezy sat down in the guest’s chair and spoke about being a “musician” and “artist” while admitting that he still has to memorize and study his own lyrics and rhymes.

Check out the videos below and let us know if Tha Carter V lived up to expectations or nah.

