CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bobby Shmurda’s Mom Says Her Son Will Go Free In November 2020

In an Instagram post, the Brooklyn rapper's mother said that her son will go free in 25 months.

1 reads
Leave a comment
106 & Party

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

Bobby Shmurda‘s rapid rise to Hip-Hop fame and the equally sudden fall from grace is one of the industry’s greatest cautionary tales. But if a recent Instagram post from the “Hot N*gga” rapper’s mother is true, Shmurda will be home by 2020.

In an Instagram post shared by Leslie Pollard at her @ma_ma_shhh IG account, a photo of the smiling artist was captioned as follows, “One of those mornings but the time is ticking 25 months he will be here soon…..Can’t wait til Thursday to kiss his face.

Shmurda was arrested twice in 2014 on a variety of charges, with the most explosive, conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession coming in December of that year after he and 14 other members of the GS9 crew, reportedly a Crip gang known for waging a murderous drug turf war that prosecutors believe Shmurda, born Ackquille Jean Pollard, depicted in his hit “Hot N*gga” and other tracks. Along with Shmurda, fellow rapper Rowdy Rebel was also arrested.

It has been widely reported that Shmurda was up for a parole hearing in 2020 after he took a plea deal, which will be held in August of that year reportedly. How Shmurda’s mother arrived at November 2020 has yet to be revealed.

Photo: Getty

Bobby Shmurda’s Mom Says Her Son Will Go Free In November 2020 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘The Game’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI,…
 2 hours ago
10.04.18
Louis Vuitton Is The World’s Most Valuable Clothing…
 3 hours ago
10.04.18
Sisters That Cardi B Allegedly Sicced Her Goons…
 5 hours ago
10.04.18
Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In The…
 5 hours ago
10.04.18
Bobby Shmurda’s Mom Says Her Son Will Go…
 5 hours ago
10.04.18
#BRUHNews: Lamar Odom Kidnapped & Held For Ransom…
 6 hours ago
10.04.18
New ‘Daredevil’ S3 Trailer Reveals Deadly Foe Bullseye
 7 hours ago
10.04.18
Damon Wayans Announces He’s Leaving ‘Lethal Weapon’
 10 hours ago
10.04.18
Rainbow Not So Brite: Tekashi69 Says Gun Found…
 11 hours ago
10.04.18
Kanye West Rants At Detroit Art School: “Leave…
 11 hours ago
10.04.18
Suge Knight Claims Dr. Dre Tried To Put…
 12 hours ago
10.04.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Puts Rumors About His Family…
 19 hours ago
10.03.18
DC Young Fly Joins Lil Yachty To Star…
 22 hours ago
10.03.18
Did Meek Mill Take Aim At ‘Narcissist’ Nicki…
 23 hours ago
10.03.18
Houston City Council Puts End To Plans Of…
 1 day ago
10.03.18
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…
 1 day ago
10.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close