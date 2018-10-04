CLOSE
Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In The Bing

Grand opening, grand closing.

Marion 'Suge' Knight Pretrial Hearing

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Suge Knight isn’t getting out of jail for a while. Today (October 4), the disgraced former Death Row music exec was sentenced to 28 years in jail. 

Reports NBC News:

A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced disgraced music mogul Suge Knight to 28 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run, bringing a curtain down on one of the most successful careers in hip-hop history.

The 53-year-old icon must be locked up for nearly three decades for killing one man and injuring another when he ran over them at a Compton burger stand in 2015.

By pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter, Knight avoided a murder trial — and a possible life sentence.

All we’re going to say is, karma is undefeated.

Photo: Getty

Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In The Bing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

